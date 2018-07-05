Panjab University: 5% fee hike from new semester

Panjab University Panjab University

NEARLY TWO months after the Senate had given the nod to an overall fee hike, Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday decided to revise the rates of examination fees and fee structure of various graduate and postgraduate courses by 5 per cent.

As informed by Professor Parvinder Singh, Controller of Examinations, PU, the rates have been revised for the exam fees and other examination-related application forms and fee structure for undergraduate courses (semester and annual systems), for postgraduate (semester/annual system) examinations, for professional courses (semester system examinations) for miscellaneous, fee (all applicable w.e.f. November/December 2018 examinations onwards) and for other exam-related application forms and fee (applicable from the date of issue of circular).

Singh further stated that the rates of all the examination-related application form fees have been increased by 5 per cent of the old fees.

Earlier in May, the Senate had approved a 10 per cent overall fee hike for new admission to traditional and

self-financing courses in 2018-19 while it stuck to a 5 per cent increase for ongoing students. The hike included tuition and maintenance fees for all courses across the board. The Senate had also approved of a 5 per cent fee hike in all constituent colleges of PU for the new session to enhance their resources.

Senators, however,managed to reduce the exam fee hike from Rs 200 to Rs 75 per semester. Also, the tuition fee of the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences will be enhanced by Rs 6,000 per annum instead of the recommended Rs 7,500 per annum.

