Panjab University elections: Parties declare candidates, release manifestos

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) announced its panel for the upcoming Panjab University student council elections on Wednesday. According to the panel announcement, UIET’s Nikhil Narmeta will contest for the post of president, the Department of Anthropology’s Rahul Kumar will contest for vice-president, UIET’s Teghbir Singh for the post of secretary and the department of Gandhian and Peace Studies’ Manpreet Singh Mahal will contest for the post of joint-secretary.

Following the announcement, Nikhil Narmeta said, “If I am elected, among other things, I will campaign for the reduction of fee at UIET to as low as Rs 20,000 for most of the courses.”

The party’s vice-president candidate, Rahul Kumar said, “I have been working for students welfare at my personal level for over four years. I have pursued Bachelors in Technology from Panjab University itself, so I know the university well. If I win, I will address issues that the students face on a day-to-day basis rather than focusing on issues that do not involve the students.”

The candidate for the post of secretary, Teghbir Singh said, “We have always stood for students’ issues, in the council or outside. If we are elected, we will be able to do much more.”

Manpreet Singh Mahal contesting for joint-secretary, said, “I have been a Science student for the last five years. However, I switched to Arts to understand the scenario at the grass-roots level, so that the issues which we face are not faced by the coming batches of students. I have represented the university in sports and I plan to take up the issues concerning sportspersons too.”

On the choice of candidates, NSUI campus president Sachin Galav said, “Two candidates are from UIET, one from Arts and one from Science. That way, I think, we have covered the campus well and are in the right direction. If these four candidates win, at least every sphere of academics will be represented by one person. Hence, we will be able to address the problems across the university, very well.”

In the student council elections for the year 2018-19, the NSUI’s Vipul Atray had won the post of joint-secretary. The student council polls at Panjab University is scheduled for September 6.

HIMSU announces panel, candidates

The Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) announced it’s panel and candidates for the Panjab University students council election on Wednesday. The party elected Shwate Sunantta from the Gandhian and Peace Studies department as the party’s president for the ongoing session, Lalit Bains of the Law department as its chairman, Mannat Nainta of the Law department as it’s vice-president, Prithvijeet Singh Thakur of the Geography department as general secretary of the party and Jatin Loktus of UILS as the joint-secretary.

The party also announced that Dheeraj Thakur of the Geography department will be contesting in the upcoming campus election, however, they did not disclose which post he contest for.