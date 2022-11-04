scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Panel set-up by MoE to strengthen assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions

The chairperson of the panel will be Dr K Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur. He is also the chairperson of the Standing Committee of IIT Council.

"India has one of the largest and diverse education systems in the world," said a senior MoE official.

A high-level panel has been set by the Ministry of Education to strengthen the assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutions, officials said on Friday

A senior official with the MoE said, “The mandate of the committee includes strengthening the assessment and accreditation processes and preparing a road map for the National Accreditation Council envisioned in the National Education Policy, 2020. India has one of the largest and diverse education systems in the world.”

“Accreditation plays a vital role in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of higher educational institutions. Accreditation assists the institutions to understand their strengths and weaknesses through an informed review process, thus facilitating identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation by them,” the official said.

Other members of the committee include Mridul Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Assam; Bharat Bhasker, Professor, IIM, Lucknow and Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

“Accreditation status of any higher educational institution serves as a source of reliable information for the students, employers and the society regarding the quality of education being offered in the institution,” the official said.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 09:32:23 pm
PM did not praise me, just shared facts: Ashok Gehlot

