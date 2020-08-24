Panel proposes separate board for schools in Ladakh

While there is a J&K State Board Of School Education (JKBOSE) but since the erstwhile state has been bifurcated into two Union territories, it would be difficult to manage the administrative affairs of the board. (Representational Image)

A committee on Monday proposed establishment of a new territorial board in Ladakh, emphasising that the schools in the Union territory be affiliated to a board which fulfills the realistic needs of the students as per the natural conditions of the region.

The committee for review of educational boards for schools in Kargil met under the chairmanship of Executive Councilor for Tourism and Zanskar Affairs, Phunsog Tashi here, officials said.

It also suggested equal representation from both Kargil and Leh districts in the new ‘Ladakh Board of School Education’ in order to make the process more inclusive in the larger interest, they said.

It was also pointed out during the meeting that there is a provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 for continuing with the same board — J&K State Board Of School Education (JKBOSE) — but since the erstwhile state has been bifurcated into two Union territories, it would be difficult to manage the administrative affairs of the board.

Hence, the committee stated that an alternative plan should be placed for the future, they said.

“The committee members emphasised that schools in the Union Territory of Ladakh should be affiliated to a board which can fulfill the realistic needs of the students in every respect according to the natural conditions of the region which affect the academic session,” officials said.

The committee members also asserted that given the tough criteria laid down by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for affiliation, most of the schools cannot fulfill those criteria in real terms. However, they said certain aspects from CBSE which may suit the purpose for establishment of a new board in Ladakh can be adopted.

The meeting proposed that it would be better if necessary steps are taken for establishment of a new territorial board in the form of Ladakh Board of School Education. However, the exit points for students presently studying under JKBOSE should remain the same, officials said.

The panel also suggested that local aspirations and values be given due space in subjects like social studies and literature to make the students aware about the local culture and ethos.

It was also advocated that the curriculum for the new board be framed according to the span of time affected by the climatic conditions of the region, they added.

