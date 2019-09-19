Panel on women in science at IIT Industry Day

IIT Delhi, which will hold its annual third Industry Day on September 21, has added a special theme to its panel discussions this year on ‘Women in Science’. Around 500 executives from 150 companies are expected to attend the event.

Advertising

“A lack of role models is why you don’t see women in many fields of business. Through this platform, we hope to bring speakers successful in their fields to inspire women students,” said Professor Neetu Singh from the Centre of Biomedical Engineering.

The event will showcase more than 200 innovative product prototypes by IIT Delhi researchers. Among these is a bulletproof vest lighter than the ones made by DRDO. “DRDO’s best bulletproof vest now weighs 10.5 kg. We are working towards making it lighter by 30%, and have succeeded in doing so by 22%,” said Hemant Chauhan of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, who is working on the project. Other projects on display will include scrambled eggs based on plant protein and waterless shampoo and body bath.