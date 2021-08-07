JEE Main 2021: Pandemic hit studies, not my spirits, says Rajasthan topper

Anshul said that peers and friends play an essential role in the JEE preparation stage. (File/ Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

For 18-year-old Anshul Verma — who scored a 100 percentile in the (JEE) Main April session 2021 — scoring above 99 percentile was not enough. He had appeared for JEE in the February and March sessions where he got 99.95 and 99.93 percentile scores, respectively. However, despite qualifying for Advanced, he felt his score was not enough.

“A 99.95 percentile was much below my expectations and competency. Thus, I wanted to appear for Main again but the sudden hit of Covid-19 did pose some difficulties as I had to shift back to my home from Kota,” he told indianexpress.com.

Anshul was confident as for him the Joint Entrance Examination April session exam was comparatively easier than the previous two sessions.

His aim is to pursue B Tech in computer science from IIT Bombay.

The Rajasthan boy was enrolled at a school in Kota in class 11 and was simultaneously preparing for JEE Main through coaching. However, the pandemic constrained him to shift back to his home. The time was challenging as the competitive classroom environment was missing in at-home preparation. But Anshul kept his spirits high and switched comfortably to online preparation. Anshul secured 99% in his CBSE Class 12 board results.

“Pandemic changed the way I studied. From classroom coaching, we shifted to online learning but the preparation never halted. I followed a set schedule and studied for around 10-12 hours every day,” the topper said.

Talking about his preparation, Anshul said that peers and friends play an essential role in the JEE preparation stage. He often discussed questions and queries with his friends over the call or during online classes. He is currently preparing for the JEE Advanced which is scheduled to be conducted in October 2021.

He further said he focused on completing his daily schedule which comprised of studying physics, chemistry, and mathematics three hours each. He also solved one three-hour mock paper every day to get friendly with the exam pattern and ensure time management.

For students who are preparing to appear for JEE Main 2021 session 4, Anshul stresses on revising the NCERT and the additional topics which are exclusively covered in the Main exam.