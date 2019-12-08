Panchkula civic body takes waste segregation to school students

The civic body is already working with the Chandigarh based NGO, YTTS- Youth Technical Training Society. (Representational Image) The civic body is already working with the Chandigarh based NGO, YTTS- Youth Technical Training Society. (Representational Image)

The Municipal Corporation of Panchkula in tie-up with a Dubai based NGO, Ervis foundation, is all set to start workshops in schools on solid waste management, focusing especially on plastic pollution called ‘blue workshops’ , next week onwards. The workshop will be held next week from Tuesday to Friday.

The two schools selected for holding the event include Sanskriti Model School of Panchkula and St Vivekanand Millennium School of Pinjore, where more than 500 students, from classes IV to VIII will take part in this exercise.

The NGO has held such workshops successfully at Dixit school, Mumbai and Springdale school, Dubai in the past. These blue workshops aim to educate students about using plastic in more responsible and sustainable manners. “We are welcoming any and all NGOs working in the field of solid waste management to join us and work with us. We reached out to them as they had already conducted successful programmes in schools. They have an experience in dealing with children in innovative and interactive ways,” said MC Commissioner, Rajesh Jogpal while talking to Newsline.

The workshop will comprise documentary screenings about the adverse impact of plastic, group discussions, plastic audits and awareness programmes. The children will be divided into groups where they will perform various skits, showcase posters and poems that will take the awareness programme forward.

These workshops are a part of the three-level programme initiated by MC Panchkula to work on waste segregation and solid waste management. Through this programme, the MC does not only wish to make students and teachers aware, but also educate locals.

In the first two levels, teachers and students of the school were informed about the subject. They were also supplied with red and green dustbins. Porta containers were also made available to schools joining the initiative. These containers are being used to store the dry waste brought by students to school, which will later be sold. The MC had also declared that it will provide financial incentive to schools, based on percentage of household segregated waste and the sale of dry waste.

