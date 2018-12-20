Painter, photographers in tow, DUSU V-P takes over post of president

There has been no official notification from Delhi University (DU) yet on the current DU Students’ Union (DUSU) vice-president Shakti Singh being made president. But that did not deter Singh, who on Tuesday entered the president’s office, got photos of himself clicked, and got his name painted on the board bearing names of DUSU presidents.

Advertising

His Facebook profile, too, is flooded with photos posted by his friends and followers, of Singh sitting on a chair in the president’s office, the board bearing his name — preceded by Ankiv Baisoya’s — visible in the background. All the posts congratulated Singh for becoming the DUSU president.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday rejected National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader Sunny Chillar’s petition for fresh elections, after Baisoya’s seat was vacated following his undergraduate degree being found fake.

The NSUI alleged that Singh “barged” into the office by breaking the lock. “He first went to (DUSU advisor) D K Singh’s room and misbehaved with him. He then manhandled the security staff at the DUSU office and barged in. He entered with a painter, and got his name painted on the board,” said NSUI state president Akshay Lakra.

Advertising

“We asked D K Singh why no police complaint was lodged against him. He told us he dialled 100 but the police did not come. This is sheer contempt of court. When the matter is still sub judice, how can he enter the office and go forward to claim the post and write his name on the president’s board?” he added.

Singh, however, said there was no use of force but accepted that he did enter the office, and started officiating as DUSU president. “There was no force used on anyone. The lock was opened in the presence of DU officials, not broken. DUSU has a nine-month tenure, and three of those months have already passed. We had to take charge,” he said.

When asked to provide names or designations of DU officials, Singh could not do so: “Kaafi officials the.” He also claimed that his name was painted on the board by “university students”.

ABVP national media convenor Monika Chaudhary said, “The DU administration should have sent a written communication by now but they are not doing so. We also want that it should be officially notified, but Shakti has been told orally by officials that he can take charge as DUSU president.”

DUSU advisor D K Singh and proctor Neeta Sehgal did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.