Padma Awards 2026: Former UGC Chief to IIT Madras Director — full list of education leaders honoured

The Padma Awards 2026 have once again spotlighted India’s academic excellence, with several eminent educationists making it to the prestigious list. From former University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, the honours celebrate individuals whose contributions have shaped higher education, research, and innovation across the country.
Live Updates | Republic Day Parade 2026
Announced on the eve of Republic Day, the awards underline the government’s recognition of intellectual leadership and the role of educators in nation-building. This year’s roll of honour places education alongside arts, science, and public service, reaffirming the importance of knowledge as a cornerstone of India’s progress.
Read | Padma Awards 2026 Full List
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.
Based on the Padma Awards 2026 list, the following personalities have been conferred awards in the fields of Literature and Education and Science and Engineering:
|Name
|Award
|State/Country
|P Narayanan
|Padma Vibhushan
|Kerala
|Asok Kumar Haldar
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Charan Hembram
|Padma Shri
|Odisha
|Gambir Singh Yonzone
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Kailash Chandra Pant
|Padma Shri
|Madhya Pradesh
|Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Padma Shri
|Russia
|Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Padma Shri
|Odisha
|Mahendra Nath Roy
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Padma Shri
|Delhi
|Mangala Kapoor
|Padma Shri
|Uttar Pradesh
|Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
|Padma Shri
|Tripura
|Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka
|Rabilal Tudu
|Padma Shri
|West Bengal
|Ratilal Borisagar
|Padma Shri
|Gujarat
|Prof. Shafi Shauq
|Padma Shri
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka
|Sivasankari
|Padma Shri
|Tamil Nadu
|Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Padma Shri
|Andhra Pradesh
|Name
|Award
|State/Country
|A E Muthunayagam
|Padma Shri
|Kerala
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|Padma Shri
|Uttar Pradesh
|Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Padma Shri
|Telangana
|Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Padma Shri
|Bihar
|Juzer Vasi
|Padma Shri
|Maharashtra
|K Ramasamy
|Padma Shri
|Tamil Nadu
|Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Padma Shri
|Telangana
|Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Padma Shri
|Telangana
|Prem Lal Gautam
|Padma Shri
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Padma Shri
|Karnataka
|Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Padma Shri
|Tamil Nadu
IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said, “The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort, and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Jai Hind!”
Brothers Harshit and Tanay Agarwal's mithai brand, Pistabarfi, was featured on Shark Tank India 5 but left without a deal. Despite receiving praise, they refused to give up their film careers for the brand, resulting in them losing out on funding. Tanay believes standing their ground is more important than getting a deal.