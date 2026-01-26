Padma Awards 2026: Former UGC Chief to IIT Madras Director — full list of education leaders honoured

Based on the Padma Awards 2026 list, the following personalities have been conferred awards in the fields of Literature and Education and Science and Engineering:

Padma Awards 2026: From former UGC Chief to IIT Madras Director—education leaders honouredFormer UGC Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, Mangala Kapoor, A E Muthunayagam and Krishnamurty Balasubramanian. (Image: MIB\ X)

The Padma Awards 2026 have once again spotlighted India’s academic excellence, with several eminent educationists making it to the prestigious list. From former University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, the honours celebrate individuals whose contributions have shaped higher education, research, and innovation across the country.

Announced on the eve of Republic Day, the awards underline the government’s recognition of intellectual leadership and the role of educators in nation-building. This year’s roll of honour places education alongside arts, science, and public service, reaffirming the importance of knowledge as a cornerstone of India’s progress.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

Padma Awards 2026: Literature and Education

Name Award State/Country
P Narayanan Padma Vibhushan Kerala
Asok Kumar Haldar Padma Shri West Bengal
Charan Hembram Padma Shri Odisha
Gambir Singh Yonzone Padma Shri West Bengal
Kailash Chandra Pant Padma Shri Madhya Pradesh
Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova Padma Shri Russia
Mahendra Kumar Mishra Padma Shri Odisha
Mahendra Nath Roy Padma Shri West Bengal
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Padma Shri Delhi
Mangala Kapoor Padma Shri Uttar Pradesh
Naresh Chandra Dev Varma Padma Shri Tripura
Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore Padma Shri Karnataka
Rabilal Tudu Padma Shri West Bengal
Ratilal Borisagar Padma Shri Gujarat
Prof. Shafi Shauq Padma Shri Jammu and Kashmir
Shashi Shekhar Vempati Padma Shri Karnataka
Sivasankari Padma Shri Tamil Nadu
Vempaty Kutumba Sastry Padma Shri Andhra Pradesh

Padma Awards 2026: Science and Engineering

Name Award State/Country
A E Muthunayagam Padma Shri Kerala
Ashok Kumar Singh Padma Shri Uttar Pradesh
Chandramouli Gaddamanugu Padma Shri Telangana
Gopal Ji Trivedi Padma Shri Bihar
Juzer Vasi Padma Shri Maharashtra
K Ramasamy Padma Shri Tamil Nadu
Krishnamurty Balasubramanian Padma Shri Telangana
Kumarasamy Thangaraj Padma Shri Telangana
Prem Lal Gautam Padma Shri Himachal Pradesh
Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar Padma Shri Karnataka
Veezhinathan Kamakoti Padma Shri Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said, “The Padma Shri Award means only one thing to me. That I will put all my best efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’. Whatever I have achieved is all because of collective effort, and I dedicate this award to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Jai Hind!”

 

