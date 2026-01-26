Padma Awards 2026: Former UGC Chief to IIT Madras Director — full list of education leaders honoured

The Padma Awards 2026 have once again spotlighted India’s academic excellence, with several eminent educationists making it to the prestigious list. From former University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, the honours celebrate individuals whose contributions have shaped higher education, research, and innovation across the country.

Announced on the eve of Republic Day, the awards underline the government’s recognition of intellectual leadership and the role of educators in nation-building. This year’s roll of honour places education alongside arts, science, and public service, reaffirming the importance of knowledge as a cornerstone of India’s progress.