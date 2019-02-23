‘Padho Punjab’ test starts amid protests by contractual teachers

The contractual teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and of Adarsh and model schools, who have been protesting against the Punjab government’s regularisation policy, attempting to stop tests under ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ that started in primary schools Friday.

At some government primary schools, even police had to be called Friday.

The protesting union leaders sat in front of the schools in districts like Ludhiana, Moga and Muktsar and stopped the teams of Padho Punjab from entering the institutes, following which district education officers (DEOs), accompanied by police had to go there to get the tests of Class I to V students started.

Under Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab – a learning enhancement programme, started by the Congress government – endline testing (post test) of Class I to V started across the state Friday. The basic learning levels of students in English, Punjabi and Maths are being checked through these tests.

Tension prevailed at government primary school in Burj Sidhwan village of Malout in Muktsar after a teacher alleged that he was slapped by the DEO and police reached the spot.

In Ludhiana, the protesting teachers sat outside the government elementary school in Araich village of Doraha and did not let the students write the test. The testing started only after DEO (Elementary) Balbir Singh reached the school with local police. Force was deployed till the testing was complete. Similarly, union leaders opposed testing at Manakwal and Gyaspura schools, also in Ludhiana.

Ludhiana DEO (Elementary) Singh confirmed the protesting teachers tried to stop the tests Friday. “We had to call a police force to get the examination resumed at Araich village. They are boycotting Padho Punjab programme, which is ultimately going to affect the studies of kids. Majority of teachers are supporting us, but some, who are protesting, are not letting them work.”

In Moga, the teachers’ union leaders gathered outside the government primary school at Godhewala and said that they will boycott Padho Punjab and won’t let students write the paper. They also stopped testing at Moga City-1 primary school.

District Education Officer (Elementary), Moga, Pardeep Sharma said that the protesting teachers created trouble and tried to stop the tests. “We got the tests started at City-1 school. Whatever issues they have with the government, they should sort out with the authorities, but they cannot stop functioning of schools this way. This is no way to protest.”

Jaswinder Singh Sidhu, state leader of Adhyapak Sangharsh Committee, said that they will boycott Padho Punjab started by Education Secretary Krishan Kumar. “Not only he is working against the teachers, but also Padho Punjab content is against the prescribed syallabus. We will only let the students write annual exams, not these useless tests under Padho Punjab. This is creating burden on the students. One of our teachers was slapped by the DEO in Malout today (Friday). Now, we will intensify our protest against Padho Punjab, Krishan Kumar and the government. They tried to take the tests forcibly today (Friday) by calling a police force.”

Recently in a letter to rural development and panchayat department, Kumar had sought help of panchayats and sarpanchs saying that Padho Punjab teams and teachers are facing threats and problems when they go to the schools. He asked the sarpanchs to ensure safety of visiting teams.

Rajinder Singh, spokesperson of education department, said that reports are being compiled from all districts to see in how many schools, the testing could not be done and action will be taking accordingly.

Teachers under SSA, RMSA and other contractual recruits are protesting against the Punjab government after they were offered regularisation, but with a pay cut for the first three years. They allege that their salaries have been slashed from Rs 42,000-45,000 to Rs 15,000, the basic pay scale that the Punjab government offers.