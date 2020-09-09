‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’ to achieve goal of total literacy by 2030: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Rames Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education

The government’s new literacy scheme, ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan’, will be a leap forward for achieving the goal of total literacy by 2030, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Tuesday.

“The principal target of the programme is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to 57 lakh non-literate and non-numerate adults in both rural and urban areas across the country in the age group of 15 years and above,” Nishank said at a 54th International Literacy Day event.

“This target mostly comprises women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, minorities, and other disadvantaged groups. In the scheme, among others, priority will be given to districts with female literacy rates less than 60 per cent as per the latest census,” he added.

Padhna Likhna Abhiyan will be a leap forward for achieving the goal of total literacy by 2030, he said.

The minister called upon all stakeholders, including state governments, civil society organisations, corporate bodies, intelligentsia, and fellow citizens, to join hands in transforming India to a fully literate society making the country “Saakshar Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (literate India, self-reliant India).

“Illiteracy is a sin and shame and must be eradicated. Literacy can play an important role of empowering, transforming, and improving the quality of life of individuals as well as society, especially women and those belonging to disadvantaged groups of society. There is an urgent need to focus attention ensuring that everyone is brought into the fold of literacy and formal education to catch up so that we can move faster towards the national goal,” Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre said.

“Literacy need not be viewed as an end in itself. This is particularly relevant to our country as a large part of our population is under 35 years of age. This young population, entering into a world of work without adequate levels of education and vocational skills will prevent us from taking full advantage of the demographic dividend. We have to think about how the youth can be brought into the ambit of education and lifelong learning,” he added.

In a bid to give a boost to adult education and eradicate illiteracy from the country, the Ministry of Education has launched Padhna Likhna Abhiyan. Under the campaign, students will be engaged and encouraged to teach illiterate elderly people of their respective areas.

