P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 86 77 70 65 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 85 79 75 73 60 75 B.A Programme 81 76 74 70 64 70 B.Com 91 84 78 73 70 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 68 68 62 56 64 B.Com (Hons) 93 86 80 75 72 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91 86 77 70 63 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi 72 66 67 60 54 62 B.A (Hons) Political Science 84 78 74 72 58 73 B.Com 89 82 76 71 68 76 B.Com (Hons) 91 82 77 74 70 78 B.A Programme 79 73 71 68 62 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 Closed Closed 69 61 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 66 Closed 54 61 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 72 B.Com 87 79 73 69 65 74 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79 73 71 67 76 B.A Programme 80 72 70 67 60 66 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 68 60 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed 66 Closed 53 60 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 57 71 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78.5 72.5 70 66 75 B.Com Closed 78.5 72 68 64 73 B.A Programme Closed Closed 70 66 59 64 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 76.5 67 60 80 B.A Programme Closed Closed 69.5 65 58 70 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 Closed 72 69 65 80.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66 65.5 61 53 62 B.Com Closed 78 71 67 63 77 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 57 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 65 59 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 73 56 74 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 63 57 70 B.Com (Hons) 89 78.5 70 67 64 80.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 52 62 B.Com Closed 77 69 64 62 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 64 58 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 62 B.Com (Hons) 87.5 76 66 64 62 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 74 B.Com 86 74 66 62 60 77 B.A Programme Closed 72 Closed 61 55 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 62 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 74 B.A Programme 85 71 Closed 59.5 55 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 68 59 49 62 77.5 B.Com Closed 71.5 Closed 55 60 76 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 77.5 B.Com Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 62 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 74 B.A Programme 80 70 Closed 58 55 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 61 50 62 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed 73 Closed 74 B.A Programme Closed 71.5 69 60.5 55 70 B.Com Closed 72 63.5 56 60 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 70 61 54 62 77.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.