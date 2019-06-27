P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU), P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
86
77
70
65
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85
79
75
73
60
75
B.A Programme
81
76
74
70
64
70
B.Com
91
84
78
73
70
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
68
68
62
56
64
B.Com (Hons)
93
86
80
75
72
80
Second Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91
86
77
70
63
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
72
66
67
60
54
62
B.A (Hons) Political Science
84
78
74
72
58
73
B.Com
89
82
76
71
68
76
B.Com (Hons)
91
82
77
74
70
78
B.A Programme
79
73
71
68
62
68
Third Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
Closed
Closed
69
61
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
66
Closed
54
61
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
72
B.Com
87
79
73
69
65
74
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79
73
71
67
76
B.A Programme
80
72
70
67
60
66
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
68
60
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
66
Closed
53
60
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
71
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78.5
72.5
70
66
75
B.Com
Closed
78.5
72
68
64
73
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
70
66
59
64
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
76.5
67
60
80
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
69.5
65
58
70
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
Closed
72
69
65
80.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66
65.5
61
53
62
B.Com
Closed
78
71
67
63
77
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
74
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
59
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
56
74
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
57
70
B.Com (Hons)
89
78.5
70
67
64
80.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
62
B.Com
Closed
77
69
64
62
77
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
58
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
62
B.Com (Hons)
87.5
76
66
64
62
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
B.Com
86
74
66
62
60
77
B.A Programme
Closed
72
Closed
61
55
70
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
62
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
B.A Programme
85
71
Closed
59.5
55
75
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
68
59
49
62
77.5
B.Com
Closed
71.5
Closed
55
60
76
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
77.5
B.Com
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
62
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
B.A Programme
80
70
Closed
58
55
70
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
50
62
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
Closed
74
B.A Programme
Closed
71.5
69
60.5
55
70
B.Com
Closed
72
63.5
56
60
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
70
61
54
62
77.5
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

