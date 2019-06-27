Toggle Menu
P.G.D.A.V. College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), P.G.D.A.V. College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


P.G.D.A.V. College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

P.G.D.A.V. College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
93.5
89
89
89
80
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
89
88
87.5
82
87
B.A (Hons) History
90
86
86
86
81
81
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
62
60
60
60
60
60
B.Com
94
90
90
90
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
95
91
91
91
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96
92
91
91
80
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
77
76
76
72
72
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91
91
91
80
86.5
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
91
90
90
90
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
92
90
90
80
85
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
92
89
88
88
88
83
B.A (Accounting and finance, Economics)
90
86
86
86
77
81
B.A (Computer Application, Economics)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (Enterpreneurship and Small Business, Economics)
90
86
86
86
77
81
B.A (Political Science, Physical Eductaion)
86
82
82
82
72
78
B.A (Political Science, Economics)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (History , Political Sc.)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (Political Science , English)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (History , English)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (Computer Application, Mathematics)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (History , Hindi)
86
82
82
82
72
78
B.A (Mathematics, Economics)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (Political Science, Sanskrit)
86
82
82
82
72
78
B.A (Political Science, Hindi)
86
82
82
82
72
78
B.A (Sanskrit, History)
86
82
82
82
72
78
First Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96
93
89
80
78
86
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
95
92
90
80
79
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
93
89
80
78
84
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
91
87
85
80
78
81
B.A Programme
88
84
82
80
72
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
89
88
87
82
87
B.Com (Hons)
96
92
90
88
78
86
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
65
62
60
60
60
60
B.Com
95
90
87
84
77
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
78
76
72
70
70
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
90
87
85
75
86
B.A (Hons) English
94
90
85
83
79
84
B.A (Hons) History
89
86
84
82
78
80
Second Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95
92
87
78
76
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
90
86
76
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
90
86
76
75
83
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89
85
83
76
75
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
88
82
80
70
85
B.A (Hons) History
88
84
82
80
76
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
77
75
71
69
68
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
58
55
55
55
55
B.A Programme
86
81
79
75
68
76
B.Com
93
87
84
79
73
83
B.Com (Hons)
94
89
86
82
74
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
86
85
84
78
82
B.A (Hons) English
92.5
88
82
80
75
83
Third Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
89
86
82
72
70
79
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89
83
78
72
70
79
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
95
90
83
75
74
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
88
82
70
70
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
83
82
81
76
78
B.A (Hons) History
87
81
82
78
70
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76.5
75
73
68
65
67
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
53
50
50
50
50
B.A (Hons) English
90
84
78
74
70
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
85
75
70
65
84
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
84
79
72
67
84
B.A Programme
84
78
76
70
65
74
B.Com
91
83
79
72
65
81
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
70
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
79
71
68
79
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
76
69
68
79
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94.5
88
81
72
70
85
B.A (Hons) English
89
82
Closed
Closed
67
79
B.A (Hons) History
86
81
81
77
68
76
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
53
50
48
48
50
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75
72
71
65
65
65
B.A Programme
84
77
75
67
65
74
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85
75
67
62
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
80
78
74
78
B.Com (Hons)
92
82
75
65
62
83
B.Com
90
81
75
65
60
80
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94.5
86
79
70
68
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
75
68
66
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
Closed
81.5
66
66
83
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
88
Closed
Closed
66
66
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
84.75
74.75
65
60
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69
71
60
65
65
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82
78
74
65
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
79
69
68
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
50
B.A Programme
84
77
Closed
66
65
74
B.Com
90
80
70
60
55
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
70
60
55
82
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
80.5
74
65
76
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94.5
84
77
67
66
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86
75
66
64
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
82
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
76
64
63
79
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
84
74
62
58
84
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
50
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
64
65
B.Com (Hons)
92
80
Closed
55
55
82
B.A Programme
84
77
Closed
66
63
74
B.A (Hons) English
89
81
77.5
73
60
79
B.A (Hons) History
86
Closed
80
72
63
76
B.Com
89.5
79
Closed
55
55
80
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
60
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
82
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
Closed
Closed
74
60
60
79
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
94.25
83
75
64
64
85
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
80
70
60
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
48
B.Com
89
79
Closed
50
50
79
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
79.5
70
50
50
82
B.A Programme
84
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
74
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
83
72
60
58
84
B.A (Hons) English
89
80
76
72
60
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
64
65
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89
Closed
70
54
54
79
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
81.5
Closed
58
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
85
Closed
60
56
78
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
83
70
58
58
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
83
68
60
55
84
B.A (Hons) English
89
79
74
71
55
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
63
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
B.Com
88
Closed
Closed
Closed
46
78
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
80
68
57
76
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
48
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
74
B.Com (Hons)
90
75
69
45
45
80
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
81.5
Closed
57
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
85
Closed
58
55
78
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
89
Closed
69
52
52
79
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
Closed
83
68
56
57
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
83
67
60
55
84
B.A (Hons) English
89
79
73
70
55
79
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
80
67
56
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
63
65
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
48
B.A Programme
84
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
74
B.Com
88
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
78
B.Com (Hons)
90
74
69
45
45
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
NA
83
70
60
55
84
B.A (Hons) History
NA
Closed
80
69
58
76
B.A (Hons) English
NA
79
76
71
55
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
NA
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
Closed
Closed
45
45
48
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
Closed
Closed
55
63
65
B.A Programme
NA
Closed
Closed
66
63
74
B.Com
NA
78
Closed
48
48
79
B.Com (Hons)
NA
78.5
70
48
48
82
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

