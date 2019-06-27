P.G.D.A.V. College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

P.G.D.A.V. College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English 93.5 89 89 89 80 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 89 88 87.5 82 87 B.A (Hons) History 90 86 86 86 81 81 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 62 60 60 60 60 60 B.Com 94 90 90 90 85 85 B.Com (Hons) 95 91 91 91 85 86 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96 92 91 91 80 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 77 76 76 72 72 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 91 91 91 80 86.5 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94 91 90 90 90 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 92 90 90 80 85 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 92 89 88 88 88 83 B.A (Accounting and finance, Economics) 90 86 86 86 77 81 B.A (Computer Application, Economics) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (Enterpreneurship and Small Business, Economics) 90 86 86 86 77 81 B.A (Political Science, Physical Eductaion) 86 82 82 82 72 78 B.A (Political Science, Economics) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (History , Political Sc.) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (Political Science , English) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (History , English) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (Computer Application, Mathematics) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (History , Hindi) 86 82 82 82 72 78 B.A (Mathematics, Economics) 89 85 85 85 75 80.5 B.A (Political Science, Sanskrit) 86 82 82 82 72 78 B.A (Political Science, Hindi) 86 82 82 82 72 78 B.A (Sanskrit, History) 86 82 82 82 72 78 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 96 93 89 80 78 86 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 95 92 90 80 79 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94 93 89 80 78 84 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 91 87 85 80 78 81 B.A Programme 88 84 82 80 72 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92 89 88 87 82 87 B.Com (Hons) 96 92 90 88 78 86 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 65 62 60 60 60 60 B.Com 95 90 87 84 77 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 78 76 72 70 70 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 90 87 85 75 86 B.A (Hons) English 94 90 85 83 79 84 B.A (Hons) History 89 86 84 82 78 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95 92 87 78 76 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 90 86 76 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 90 86 76 75 83 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89 85 83 76 75 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 88 82 80 70 85 B.A (Hons) History 88 84 82 80 76 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 77 75 71 69 68 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 58 55 55 55 55 B.A Programme 86 81 79 75 68 76 B.Com 93 87 84 79 73 83 B.Com (Hons) 94 89 86 82 74 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 86 85 84 78 82 B.A (Hons) English 92.5 88 82 80 75 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 89 86 82 72 70 79 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89 83 78 72 70 79 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 95 90 83 75 74 85 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 88 82 70 70 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 83 82 81 76 78 B.A (Hons) History 87 81 82 78 70 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76.5 75 73 68 65 67 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 53 50 50 50 50 B.A (Hons) English 90 84 78 74 70 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 85 75 70 65 84 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 84 79 72 67 84 B.A Programme 84 78 76 70 65 74 B.Com 91 83 79 72 65 81 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 70 70 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 79 71 68 79 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed 76 69 68 79 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94.5 88 81 72 70 85 B.A (Hons) English 89 82 Closed Closed 67 79 B.A (Hons) History 86 81 81 77 68 76 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 53 50 48 48 50 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75 72 71 65 65 65 B.A Programme 84 77 75 67 65 74 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85 75 67 62 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 80 78 74 78 B.Com (Hons) 92 82 75 65 62 83 B.Com 90 81 75 65 60 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94.5 86 79 70 68 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 75 68 66 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 Closed 81.5 66 66 83 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 88 Closed Closed 66 66 79 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 84.75 74.75 65 60 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69 71 60 65 65 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82 78 74 65 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 79 69 68 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 48 48 50 B.A Programme 84 77 Closed 66 65 74 B.Com 90 80 70 60 55 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 70 60 55 82 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 80.5 74 65 76 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94.5 84 77 67 66 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86 75 66 64 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 Closed Closed Closed 64 82 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed 76 64 63 79 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 84 74 62 58 84 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 48 48 50 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 64 65 B.Com (Hons) 92 80 Closed 55 55 82 B.A Programme 84 77 Closed 66 63 74 B.A (Hons) English 89 81 77.5 73 60 79 B.A (Hons) History 86 Closed 80 72 63 76 B.Com 89.5 79 Closed 55 55 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed 64 60 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed Closed Closed 60 82 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Closed Closed 74 60 60 79 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics 94.25 83 75 64 64 85 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 80 70 60 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 48 B.Com 89 79 Closed 50 50 79 B.Com (Hons) Closed 79.5 70 50 50 82 B.A Programme 84 Closed Closed Closed 63 74 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 83 72 60 58 84 B.A (Hons) English 89 80 76 72 60 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 56 64 65 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89 Closed 70 54 54 79 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed 81.5 Closed 58 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 85 Closed 60 56 78 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 83 70 58 58 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 83 68 60 55 84 B.A (Hons) English 89 79 74 71 55 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55 63 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 78 B.Com 88 Closed Closed Closed 46 78 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 80 68 57 76 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 48 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 63 74 B.Com (Hons) 90 75 69 45 45 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed 81.5 Closed 57 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 85 Closed 58 55 78 B.Sc Mathematical Sciences 89 Closed 69 52 52 79 B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Closed 83 68 56 57 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 83 67 60 55 84 B.A (Hons) English 89 79 73 70 55 79 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 80 67 56 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55 63 65 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 48 B.A Programme 84 Closed Closed Closed 63 74 B.Com 88 Closed Closed Closed 45 78 B.Com (Hons) 90 74 69 45 45 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for P.G.D.A.V. College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics NA 83 70 60 55 84 B.A (Hons) History NA Closed 80 69 58 76 B.A (Hons) English NA 79 76 71 55 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science NA Closed Closed Closed 65 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA Closed Closed 45 45 48 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA Closed Closed 55 63 65 B.A Programme NA Closed Closed 66 63 74 B.Com NA 78 Closed 48 48 79 B.Com (Hons) NA 78.5 70 48 48 82 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.