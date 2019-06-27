P.G.D.A.V. College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

P.G.D.A.V. College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/p-g-d-a-v-college-du-cut-off-list-2019-arts-ba-commerce-bcom-and-science-bsc-5249597/
Delhi University (DU), P.G.D.A.V. College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.
P.G.D.A.V. College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
First Cut Off List 2019 for P.G.D.A.V. College
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
93.5
89
89
89
80
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92
89
88
87.5
82
87
B.A (Hons) History
90
86
86
86
81
81
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
62
60
60
60
60
60
B.Com
94
90
90
90
85
85
B.Com (Hons)
95
91
91
91
85
86
B.Sc (Hons) Statistics
96
92
91
91
80
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
77
76
76
72
72
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91
91
91
80
86.5
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
91
90
90
90
85
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94
92
90
90
80
85
B.Sc Mathematical Sciences
92
89
88
88
88
83
B.A (Accounting and finance, Economics)
90
86
86
86
77
81
B.A (Computer Application, Economics)
89
85
85
85
75
80.5
B.A (Enterpreneurship and Small Business, Economics)
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.