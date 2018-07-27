1,70,426 schools got approval for self-defence training in 3 years: Upendra Kushwaha

Self-defence training is imparted to enhance safety and security of girls inside and outside of the school and to inculcate confidence amongst girls to deal with any emergency situation, Upendra Kushwaha said (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Self-defence training is imparted to enhance safety and security of girls inside and outside of the school and to inculcate confidence amongst girls to deal with any emergency situation, Upendra Kushwaha said (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In a mission to promote self-defence training among girl students, a total of one lakh seventy thousand (1,70,426) schools have been given approval in last 3 years for training girl students (Classes IX to XII), Minister of State (HRD), Upendra Kushwaha mentioned in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government has been promoting self-defence training among girls under the centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). Self-defence training is imparted to enhance safety and security of girls inside and outside of the school and to inculcate confidence among girls to deal with any emergency situation, the minister said.

The Central Government has launched an integrated scheme, Samagra Shiksha, for school education, which subsumes the three erstwhile centrally sponsored schemes i.e Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (CSSTE). Under Samagra Shiksha scheme, there is provision for self-defence training for Girls at Rs. 9000 per school for schools having girls students in classes VI to XII.

The number of schools where self-defence training for girl students of classes IX to XII has been approved during the last three years is given below.

Year

2015-16

Number of schools approved

49517

Amount approved

4062.02

2016-17

Number of schools approved

57500

Amount approved

4880.75

2017-18

Number of schools approved

63409

Amount approved

5580.81

