Over 93,000 scholarship applications pending verification in Maharashtra, Govt tells Council

Previously, rules prevented the advance transfer of scholarships; however, the state has now established a mechanism with the central government to facilitate earlier disbursement. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ representative image)

More than 93,000 scholarship applications from students seeking higher education are pending verification in Maharashtra, the state government informed the legislative council on Tuesday.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, in his written reply, said that verification is often stalled because students fail to attach the required documents, don’t submit hard copies of their applications to colleges, or upload incorrect documents on the portal.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande and a few other legislators raised the issue, flagging concerns that around 1.42 lakh students had been deprived of scholarships over the last five years till December 2025, raising fears that financial constraints could lead to students dropping out.