Over 9,300 candidates appear for IITE entrance

The Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), Gandhinagar, conducted entrance exam for the admissions to its UG, PG and research programmes on Sunday. It was attended by 9,331 candidates of the total registered 11,003 for 3,384 seats.

Earlier the examination for admission to courses offered by the University and its affiliated colleges was planned at 33 district centres in the state, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, the number of examination centres were increased to 135 across the state.

Harshad Patel, Vice-Chancellor of IITE said, “The examination was conducted following the guidelines issued by the Centre. The university provided a safety kit comprising a face mask, face shield and hand sanitiser to each candidate.” Every examination block had only 12 candidates, abiding by social distancing norms.

