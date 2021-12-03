Over 83% of registered candidates appear for CAT 2021; male aspirants 65%, female 35%

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 28. The exam was held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am – 10:30 am, the timing for slot 2 was 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm, and slot 3 was held from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

“Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent this year,” stated the official release by IIM Ahmedabad.

Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who took the exam, 35 per cent were females and 65 per cent were male. The exam was also taken by 2 candidates under the transgender category. Last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, around 83.5 per cent of candidates appeared for the b-school entrance exam, CAT 2020.

CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres across 156 cities in India. The duration of the test was of 120 minutes [160 minutes for persons with disability (PwD) category candidates].

IIM Ahmedabad will release the official CAT answer key tentatively in the first week of December. The answer key of CAT 2021 will be available online on iimcat.ac.in. The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022. The CAT 2021 score is valid only till December 31, 2022.