Over 8,000 classrooms built in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the AAP government has built over 8,000 classrooms in its schools, and insisted that by the year-end the government will build more than 12,000 classrooms.

“More than 8,000 new classrooms have been built in Delhi government schools. Construction of 11,000 has been started while tender for 1,000 has been floated,” Sisodia tweeted.

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में इस तरह के 8000 से ज्यादा नए क्लासरूम बनाए जा चुके हैं, 11000 का निर्माण शुरू हो रहा है और 1000 के लिए टेंडर किए जा चुके हैं।

2015 में सरकारी स्कूलों में कुल 17000 टूटे फूटे कमरे थे। अब शानदार 25000+ कमरे हैं जो इस साल के अंत तक 37000 हो जाएंगे। https://t.co/m2KeD3GdMr — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 26, 2019

In 2015, there are 17,000 broken classrooms in government schools, but now there are over 25,000 classrooms in good condition which will become 37,000 by the end of the year, said Sisodia.

Education and health have been the prime focus of the Delhi government since it came to power in 2015, Sisodia added

