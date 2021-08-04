Over 75,000 students register for DU UG admissions, figure likely to cross 1 lakh mark: Official

Nearly 75,000 students have registered on Delhi University’s admission portal within three days, with the figure likely to cross the one lakh mark by the day end, varsity officials said on Wednesday.

The varsity conducted its first webinar on undergraduate admissions on Wednesday to give the aspirants an overview of the undergraduate admissions. The webinars will be held daily till August 7 wherein students will be able to ask questions from varsity officials.

The varsity commenced the registration process for undergraduate courses on August 2 which will be on till August 31. There are nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The varsity has not yet notified the dates of release of cut-offs, but they are likely to be released between September 8-10.

“Till now, 75,000 registrations have taken place. We are expecting the figure to cross one lakh today. I request the aspirants to read the information bulletin. Please make a checklist of the documents you need to upload. We are getting e-mails from students saying they have made mistakes in filling up the forms. For instance, they have uploaded class 12 mark sheet in place of class 10 mark sheet,” Professor Sanjeev Singh, joint director, Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC) said.

“Please try and understand that it is an online and a transparent process, and once you have uploaded the information, it cannot be changed or modified by anyone, even by the varsity officials,” he said.

Offering help, registrar Vikas Gupta said, “We will try and help the aspirants in the process through our computer centre if they let us know about the issues they are facing. We have computer departments in various colleges and their infrastructure can be used by the students to fill up the forms.”

The officials also cautioned students against being fleeced by cyber cafes in the name of filling up forms.