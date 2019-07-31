Over 70,000 suggestions on draft National Education Policy, last day to send feedback today

The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) has received more than 70,000 suggestions on the draft National Education Policy (NEP), the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed media at the launch of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) building in New Delhi. The online portal for accepting the feedback will be closed on July 31.

As on July 15, the government has received around 65,000 feedback on NEP, the HRD notification mentioned. The draft of New Education policy talks about the reforms in the education system of the country and holistic development of all the students. If anyone wishes to send suggestions, they can do so by visiting the link – http://www.innobate.mygov.in or email at nep.edu@nic.in.

The draft NEP had been put on the public domain from May 31 to seek suggestions from the public. Earlier, the deadline to send suggestions was June 30 which was later extended by the HRD to July 31.

“After considering the representations received from various individuals or organisations requesting for extending the timeline for submission of suggestions or comments and publishing the report in different languages, the summarised version of the Draft National Education Policy 2019 has been uploaded on the website and the date for submission of suggestions or comments has been extended upto July 31 to invite more suggestions from all stakeholders and to increase participation of different sections of the society in framing of policy,” mentioned the notification.

The draft education has proposed a consolidation of the 40,000 odd colleges into a three-tier system. The educational institutions will be classified as type I for primary research, type II for teaching and research and type III only for teaching. The draft of New Education policy talks about the reforms in the education system of the country and holistic development of all the students.