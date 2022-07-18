Over 70,000 candidates take NEET UG in state

For a majority, the exam was slightly tougher than last year's with Chemistry the toughest. (Express Photo)

More than 70,000 candidates took the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Gujarat Sunday. Over 10,000 candidates appeared in Ahmedabad and 5,000 in Gandhinagar.

In cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, students were asked to report three hours before the commencement of the exams. Last year, more than 75,000 of the over 78,000 candidates who registered in the state took the NEET UG.

For a majority, the exam was slightly tougher than last year’s with Chemistry the toughest. Physics paper was lengthy, candidates said.

“Though Chemistry was not lengthy, it was difficult compared to last year. Physics had maximum NCERT-based questions but was lengthy. Biology had around 60 per cent easy questions and 30 per cent medium,” said Rashmi, a student of St Xavier’s School in Gandhinagar, who appeared at Pandit Deendayal Energy University.

Experts said the difficulty level of Biology and Physics was moderate to easy while the time aspect of the Biology section was lengthy and time-consuming. The biology paper was slightly tougher than last year’s, while the Physics paper was similar, they said.