Over 7 lakh students learning from online classes by KV teachers

Over 35,000 teachers involved in online teaching (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational Image) Over 35,000 teachers involved in online teaching (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational Image)

After the schools were shut as the coronavirus pandemic gripped India, all the educational institutes had started to teach online. A total of 32,247 teachers from the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) across India have been conducting online classes. “An essential protocol has also been designed for the online classes to be conducted by our teachers,” claims KV Sangathan.

So far, 7,07,312 students have benefitted from these classes, as per the data provided by KVS. KVS has shared the schedule of lessons of the recorded and live programmes of NIOS for secondary and senior secondary classes from their SWAYAM PRABHA portal as well.

“Teachers have been advised to get in touch with students through various media, such as e-mail, Whatsapp, SMS, etc. to ensure that the maximum number of students are benefitted by the program,” adds KVS.

KVS has also nominated some selected teachers for live sessions conducted by NIOS at SwayamPrabha Portal to address the queries and clear the doubts of the learners through skype and live webchat.

Meanwhile, KVs are also running helplines for the mental well-being of students. A dedicated e-mail for guiding and counseling has been established in all Vidyalayas across the country. The KVS informed that till last Friday, queries from 2393 students and 1648 parents have been received. As many as 268 Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers trained in guidance and counseling from NCERT have also been involved along with 331 trained counselors who have been engaged on a part-time basis.

KVS staff-teachers and non-teaching staff contributed an amount of Rs 10,40,60,536 towards the PMCARES Fund. The amount of individual contribution ranges from one day’s salary to Rs 1 lakh.

