Over 7.23 lakh candidates take UP Police constable exam; 5 cases registered over ‘unfair means’

More than 7.23 lakh candidates appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination on Monday, while five cases were registered over alleged attempts to use unfair means and spread misleading information related to the test, officials said.
The written examination for the recruitment of constable and equivalent posts was conducted at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state in two shifts, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) said. Of the 9,62,832 candidates scheduled to appear on Monday, a total of 7,23,540 candidates (75.15 per cent) attended the examination, it said.
The recruitment examination for 32,679 posts is being held over three days June 8, 9 and 10 in six shifts. A total of 28,86,797 candidates had applied for the process.
The board said strict monitoring arrangements were put in place to ensure transparency, including CCTV surveillance, deployment of static magistrates, supervisors and police personnel at examination centres.
Ahead of the examination, Recruitment Board DG S B Shiradkar said, “Considering the large number of applicants, approximately 4,81,416 candidates will appear in each shift. Extensive preparations have been made by the administration, police department and district authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.” He also said security arrangements had been strengthened at centres, along with special measures for candidate identification and entry procedures.
To facilitate movement of candidates, the state government also announced a 50 per cent concession in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fares for travelling to examination centres on production of admit cards.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier said the decision was aimed at providing financial relief and ensuring that candidates could reach their centres without inconvenience.
Meanwhile, the UPPRPB said action was initiated against individuals and social media accounts allegedly involved in examination-related irregularities.
A case was registered at the Hussainganj police station in Lucknow against a Telegram channel named “UPP exam paper” under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Another case was registered against an Instagram account “up_police_leak” under similar provisions, the board said. In Azamgarh, police registered a case against an Instagram user, identified as Ashutosh Kumar Maurya, under provisions of the BNS and the IT Act.
At a centre in Pilkhuwa area of Hapur district, a candidate was allegedly found carrying a mobile phone, a prohibited item, after he was checked following a delay in returning from the washroom. A case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act, 2024, and the candidate was arrested, police said.
In Gorakhpur, another candidate was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during the examination. A case was registered, and the candidate was arrested, officials said. The recruitment board said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in unfair practices and advised candidates to remain cautious of misleading messages and unauthorised persons.