Over 7.23 lakh candidates take UP Police constable exam; 5 cases registered over ‘unfair means’

The exam was conducted for 3 days across the state. (Express photo/Representative)

More than 7.23 lakh candidates appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination on Monday, while five cases were registered over alleged attempts to use unfair means and spread misleading information related to the test, officials said.

The written examination for the recruitment of constable and equivalent posts was conducted at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state in two shifts, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) said. Of the 9,62,832 candidates scheduled to appear on Monday, a total of 7,23,540 candidates (75.15 per cent) attended the examination, it said.

The recruitment examination for 32,679 posts is being held over three days June 8, 9 and 10 in six shifts. A total of 28,86,797 candidates had applied for the process.