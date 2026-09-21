Over 7.18 lakh students appear for West Bengal Board HS Semester-3 exam 2027

Over 7.18 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Semester-III examination, which began on Monday, the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBCHSE) said.

A total of 7,18,620 candidates sat for the first language paper, including 3,15,731 male and 4,02,889 female students, according to the council. The exam was held from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

The examinations are being held from September 21 to October 14, with the schedule partially revised following the announcement of by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar on October 6 and in view of holidays.

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The exams were conducted at 825 centres covering 2,105 venues, including 99 identified as sensitive, the council said.