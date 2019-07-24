Over 67,000 global students recommended to ‘Study in India’: HRD

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal in a tweet stated that Over 67000 students from across the world have been recommended for admissions in higher education institutes in India including Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIM), and National Institute of Technology (NITs).

Study in India is a programme by the Indian government to promote India as a global educational hub and invite foreign students to study in India-based institutes. This year, a total of 807 students applied for admissions to IITs. Of this, only 53 appeared for the exam. Ironically there are 1,100 seats reserved for foreign-nationals across IITs.

In the University of Delhi (DU) as well the number of foreign applicants has increased from last year despite imposing a fee of Rs 1500. Over 6,000 students have registered for admission under foreign quota. The number of applicants is over 2,200 for far, as per the official data. Last year, the number of applications was nearly 2,800 of which only 456 students finally enrolled at the varsity.

While foreign students are applying at Indian institutes, most of the applications are coming from neighbouring countries such as Africa, Indonesia among others. To make Indian universities at par with the globally top-ranking higher education institutes (HEIs), much needs to be done.

Talking to indianexpress.com, earlier, dean, IIT-Madras, Jagdeesh Kumar had said, “Even though the cost of living is comparatively cheaper here in India, many students chose to go to Western countries as the students are unsure about the jobs prospects in India. While many universities in Australia or the US provide jobs or stipend, unfortunately, such an opportunity is not yet explored in India.”