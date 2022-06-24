scorecardresearch
Over 65 universities to participate in CUET-PG 2022; NTA releases list of courses to be offered

A total of 36 central universities including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Banaras Hindu University, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Gujarat among others will participate in this year's PG entrance exam. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 12:20:00 pm
Till the 2021-22 academic session, only 14 central universities, which came up in 2009, used CUET to admit students in PG courses. While 42 universities have now decided to adopt the common test, it has not been made mandatory. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that Suresh Gyan Vihar University, Jaipur, is the latest addition to the list of universities that will be accepting CUET-PG 2022 scores for admission in postgraduate courses. The university will conduct MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom and MPharm admissions via CUET-PG 2022 scores. As of now, a total of 65 universities will conduct PG admissions through CUET-PG 2022 scores, the NTA said in an official notice. 

Similarly, Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, has also added five courses M.H.M. (Master in Hotel Management), Master of Laws (Corporate Law), Master of Laws (Constitutional Law), Master of Laws (Criminal Law), and Master of Laws (Intellectual Property Right) in their existing Programmes which will intake students based on CUET-PG 2022 scores.

A total of 36 central universities including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Banaras Hindu University, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of South Bihar, Central University of Gujarat among others will participate in this year’s PG entrance exam.

Several state universities, state private and deemed-to-be-universities will also admit students through the entrance exam. The Footwear Design & Development Institute, which functions under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry will also accept CUET-PG 2022 scores for admissions.

