scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Over 60k Indians went to Canada for studies in first six months of 2022

Before the pandemic, in 2019, 1,32,620 Indian students had chosen Canada. In 2020, after Covid-19 broke out, the number dipped to 43,624, before rising sharply to 1,02,688 in 2021, according to the MEA.

Canada, Indian students in Canada, Indian students abroadAnd most are choosing business programs as their area of study. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representative Image)

With 1.83 lakh Indian students pursuing education at various levels in the country, Canada is the second most popular destination for Indians pursuing academic degrees at foreign shores.

The large presence of the Indian student community in Canada assumes significance against the backdrop of New Delhi’s advisory urging Indians to remain vigilant in view of a “sharp rise” in hate crimes in the country.

Read |Top US Universities 2022-23: Columbia falls from 2nd to 18th position in latest ‘US News’ Rankings

The United States of America, with 4.65 lakh Indian students, remains the most popular destination, show data maintained by the Ministry of External Affairs. The third place is occupied by the United Arab Emirates, which has 1.64 lakh Indian students enrolled in its educational institutions.

In many ways, the growth in the number of Indian students in Canada nearly mirrors the situation in the USA. MEA data show that in the first six months of 2022, as many as 64,667 Indians going abroad for education named the USA as their destination, followed closely by Canada (60,258).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
immigration image

Before the pandemic, in 2019, 1,32,620 Indian students had chosen Canada. In 2020, after Covid-19 broke out, the number dipped to 43,624, before rising sharply to 1,02,688 in 2021, according to the MEA.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data analysed by Canadian edtech firm ApplyBoard, the number of Indian students studying in Canada grew by nearly 220% between 2016 and 2021.

Read |Top 10 US Universities 2022-23: Princeton, MIT top in US News and World Report best college ranking

And most are choosing business programs as their area of study, with the number of Indian students approved to study business and management in Canada growing from a little over 10,000 in 2016 to nearly 50,000 in 2021, states ApplyBoard.

No of Indians going to Canada for education (MEA)

Year No. of students
2019 1,32,620
2020 43,624
2021 1,02,688
2022 (till June 30) 60,258

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:05:41 pm
Next Story

Dussehra rally court win: Uddhav Sena will hope for festive tidings, finally

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement