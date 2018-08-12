Over 600 applications for 20 MBA seats at SPPU’s PUMBA, applications open till today

Savitribai Phule Pune University Savitribai Phule Pune University

Seats in the management sciences department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have always been in great demand, but this year, the demand seems to have touched a new high. Not only has the standard of students participating in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) gone up, the competition for the remaining seats has also become significantly tougher, with over 600 applications for 20 seats.

The Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), which has 180 seats for its MBA course, is considered one of the top-ranked institutes among the 329 institutes in Maharashtra offering the course. So far, four rounds of CAP admissions have taken place, during which 160 admissions were confirmed. However, despite getting allotments, 20 students did not confirm their seats.

Explaining why seats have remained vacant despite the high demand, Prafulla Pawar, dean of commerce and management and head of PUMBA, said, “Since CAP gives preference-wise admissions, sometimes a student may have chosen an institute like JBIMS in Mumbai as their top choice and us as second. They may not get admission there… but because they live in Mumbai and can’t make suitable arrangements here, they take admission in some institute on management or quota and our seat remains vacant. Despite having a very high cut-off and a lot of demand, many seats remain vacant.. this year, we have 20 seats vacant and we have called for… applications, which are open till August 12.

While 20 seats are available for the course at PUMBA, 22 seats are available for the sub-centre in Nashik, affiliated to SPPU. Applicants have to register on the link, http://campus.unipune.ac.in/ by August 12.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App