Over 60% attendance at NIT-Srinagar as classes resume after more than 2 months

A little over 60 per cent of the total students have reported at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, a week after it reopened.

NIT-Srinagar reopened on October 15, more than two months after the abrogation of certain provisions of Article 370 forced it to shut down indefinitely. The institute closed on August 3, when close to 1,500 students were asked to vacate the campus overnight.

However, classes resumed only Monday since attendance among students and teachers was weak for the first few days, said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Of the total strength of 2,892 engineering students, 1,802 had reported at NIT-Srinagar by Monday. Of those who have joined the institute, 553 are first-year students, 399 second-year, 172 third-year and 213 final-year students of B.Tech. Attendance is weakest among PhD scholars and M.Tech students — 19 of 358 PhD scholars and 73 of the total 329 M.Tech students were present.

“Some o f the final-year students are preparing for GATE and GRE outside the state. We are expecting more (undergraduate students) to join after Diwali,” institute director Rakesh Sehgal told The Indian Express. Another official attributed weak attendance among postgraduate and PhD students to the lack of internet connectivity. “It’s difficult for research students to work without the internet, so their absence from the campus is understandable,” the official said.

While the Union government has restored mobile communication in Jammu and Kashmir, internet and SMS services remain blocked. Central, as well as state educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, are learned to have requested the administration to restore the National Knowledge Network (NKN) which interconnects all higher education institutions with high speed data for knowledge sharing and collaborative research. However, the administration hasn’t responded favourably yet, according to a source in the HRD Ministry.