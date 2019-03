UP board exams 2019: 6.52 lakh (6,52,881) students did not appear in the recently concluded board examinations in Uttar Pradesh. An official cited the board’s strong determination to conduct a free and fair examination in a state where rampant cheating and paper leak was previously the norm. On March 2, the last day of the board’s intermediate examinations, a total of 2,019 students did not sit for the English paper.

Earlier in 2018, over 1.8 lakh students including 53,100 high school students were absent on the first day of the examination.

This year, the board took stringent measures to prevent cheating. “Till now 403 students were caught cheating with 11 on the last day of the examinations which includes 5 boys and six girls,” the board’s said in a press release.

Regarding those caught cheating, UPSEB secretary Neena Srivastava said, “It will be considered by committee and if found guilty their result will be cancelled.” The board lodged 68 FIRs in cases of untoward incidents at the time of the examinations, she added.

The board will also conduct the Physics examinations in the districts where mass copying was reported, Srivastava said. The incidents of cheating were reported during the Class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar where 17 people including 14 invigilators were arrested.

Over 58 lakh (58,06,922) students registered for the board examination this year which was conducted in 8,284 centres across the state. “The results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be announced in the last week of April. The board will convey the exact date and time soon,” Srivastava said.

Last year, the UP board declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on April 29, 2018. Around, 75.16 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations. The pass percentage of girls was 78.81 per cent, and for boys, it was 72.27 per cent.