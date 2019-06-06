Over 59% clear NEET 2019 in Odisha

Toggle Menu
Last year, 60.68 per cent of the candidates had qualified the exam as compared to this year's 59.44 per cent.

Odisha, where the NEET 2019 was postponed due to cyclone ‘Fani’, saw over 59 per cent of the students clearing the exam, a minor decline from last year.

The HRD Ministry had taken the decision to postpone the exam from May 5 to May 20 following a request from the Odisha administration in view of the rehabilitation work being underway in the state in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Out of 35,093 students who registered for the exam, 32,378 appeared for it. As many as 19,244 students qualified the exam.

Karnataka students who had missed the medical entrance examination due to a train delay had also got another chance.

The state saw 63.25 per cent of the candidates qualifying the exam, a minor decline from last year’s 63.51 per cent.
Out of 1,02,735 candidates who took the exam, 64,982 qualified it. PTI SLB NIT

