Over 56 lakh school teachers to be trained through NISHTHA in 2021-2022

The Ministry of Education is planning to train over 56 lakh school teachers in the academic year 2021-22. This is in line with the announcement made in the Union Budget which states that “in 2021-22, training of 56 lakh school teachers will be enabled through NISHTHA”. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 lakh elementary school teachers were trained digitally, the MoE said in an official statement.

The training will be more focused and specialised, as per the ministry. “Specialised online NISHTHA training will be extended to teachers of foundational years from August 2021. Online training for teachers of the secondary/senior secondary level will be initiated in July 2021. Mentors will also be prepared alongside for continuing the hand holding of teachers after training is over”, the ministry said.

During the pandemic, all 18 modules of NISHTHA were made online and translated in 10 regional languages. Seven autonomous organisations under MoE, namely, CBSE, KVS, NVS, AEES, Sainik Schools, CTSA, and CICSE began conducting online NISHTHA courses in 10 languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, and Urdu for approximately 24 lakhs elementary school teachers. These modules will be completed by teachers by April 2021, the ministry said.

National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) is a teacher training programme aimed at improving learning outcomes at the elementary level. It was launched by the Department of School Education and Literacy in August 2019.