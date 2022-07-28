scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Over 51 per cent of students at MICA’s new batch are female

Of 244 students across all programmes, 124 are female.  Last year, 51.4 per cent of the programmes across.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 28, 2022 11:24:28 pm
MICA, MICA Ahmedabad, MICA students, MICA female students, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAround 60 per cent of the students for the CCC programme is girls, whereas the FPM batch has 80 per cent female scholars.

The trend of number of female students exceeding the number of male students continued for the class of 2022-23 at MICA, Ahmedabad.

The new batch across all three flagship programmes — PGDM-C and PGDM, Crafting Creative Communications (CCC), and Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) — comprises 51 per cent of female students.

Of 244 students across all programmes, 124 are female.  Last year, 51.4 per cent of the programmes across.

Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta, President and Director, MICA, said, “Our new batch of students strengthened the now widely acknowledged fact of MICA being among the most gender-diverse B-schools in the country, with a gender ratio of 50:50 at most times. This is because of our uniquely designed entrance test, MICAT, which tests analytical and creative skills.”

Around 60 per cent of the students for the CCC programme is girls, whereas the FPM batch has 80 per cent female scholars.

Prof Ruchi Tewari, Co-Chair of Admissions at MICA, said, “Diverse footprints across all facets are integral to MICA. The layered selection criterion ensures room for all – written test rigorously checks for aptitude while the last leg, Group exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI), offers avenues for self-expression in a safe and relaxing environment”.

The current PGP batch of 206 students has 106 male students and 100 female students. Of the 206 students, 54 per cent come with prior work experience.

Further, highest number of students is from Delhi and Maharashtra (40 each), followed by Gujarat (23), Haryana (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), and Jharkhand (8).

The new batch at the premier management school for Strategic Marketing and Communication has students from pharma, hotel management, architecture, fashion technology, law, finance, and journalism streams.

Also, the institute went paperless for its admission process, this year. The development is an extension of MICA’s commitment to ‘save thousands of papers’. Under the new initiative, the students can not only edit and re-edit their profiles, but also evaluators can evaluate speedily.

