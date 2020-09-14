Over 500 Delhi govt school students qualify JEE Main: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "510 students of Delhi Govt Schools qualify JEE Mains this year."

Over 500 students of schools run by the Delhi government have passed the Joint Entrance Examination – Mains this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, as he congratulated the students and teachers on their achievement. The result for the JEE-Mains was declared on Friday night.

Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal tweeted, “510 students of Delhi Govt Schools qualify JEE Mains this year. No of students qualifying JEE mains in last 3 yrs- 2020- 510 2019- 473 2018- 350 Congratulations to each student and teachers. Am proud of you. After 98% results, another big achievement of Delhi Govt schools.”

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country. A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them appeared for the exam.

