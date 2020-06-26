Over 50 student, youth groups condemn EIA notification, send letter to Environment ministry

In March 2020, during the Covid pandemic, the MoEFCC released the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification. In March 2020, during the Covid pandemic, the MoEFCC released the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification.

Over 50 student unions, college environment clubs and other youth groups from across the country have condemned the passing of the EIA Notification 2020, demanding that it be put on hold and rewritten as per recommendations by environmental experts to lead India into a green recovery.

In an initiative spearheaded by Tarang, Ashoka University’s students’ group, and led by 20-year-old Pune-based Anjali Dalmia, a comprehensive letter signed by student groups (including AISA, Youth4Swaraj, JNUSU, IISER, Jain University, Jindal Global Law School and others) has been sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, containing their concerns regarding the new EIA Draft Notification 2020.

In March 2020, during the Covid pandemic, the MoEFCC released the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 notification. Students' and youth groups have strongly protested against the draft, saying it would be destructive for the ecology.

“We should use the EIA to bring India out of the Covid-19 pandemic as an environmentally aware country through a green recovery. While economic revival is a national priority, this should be done without compromising on environment and society, as in the long run, it is our natural ecosystem which will support us,” said Dalmia.

