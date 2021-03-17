Over 50% faculty positions reserved for SC, ST, OBC vacant in IIMs: Govt

Across the 20 premier business schools, 62% of SC, 79% ST and 63% of the OBCs faculty posts are lying vacant.

More than half the faculty positions reserved for SCs, STs, and OBCs in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are vacant, shows data shared by the Education Ministry in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a question asked by three MPs, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed the Lower House that vacancies in reserved posts across all centrally-run higher education institutions hovered between 20% and 90%, with the IIMs faring the worst.

Across the 20 premier business schools, 62% of SC, 79% ST and 63% of the OBCs faculty posts are lying vacant. In the 42 central universities, these vacancy figures stand at 39% for SCs, 42% for STs and 52% for OBCs. At the IITs, 36% of the Sc faculty positions, 47% ST positions and 42% OBC seats had found no takers.

Pohkriyal said the University Grants Commission has repeatedly reminded universities to fill vacant teaching posts.