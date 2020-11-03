DU 4th cut-off: 59,688 students get admission at Delhi University, 5th cut-off to release on Saturday

DU admissions against 4th list are open till November 6. ( Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

On the first day of the admission process after the fourth cut-off, the University of Delhi (DU) has received 4,102 applications. Of these 1,682 applications have been approved and 2,366 students have paid fee, as per the official data by the varsity. The admission process against the fourth cut-off will close on November 6 at 5 pm.

Till now, the university has enrolled 59,688 students against 70,000 undergraduate seats across courses and colleges. This year, slightly over 3.5 lakh students had applied for admission at the varsity. A total of five cut-off lists will be released as per the schedule. In case, seats are still available after the five lists, a special cut-off drive will be held.

Since the entire admission process has gone online, students are asked not to visit the university campus and rather apply online at du.ac.in. Those who have scored marks equal to or more than the cut-off will have to apply at their respective candidate log-in. The application will be reviewed and accepted by the college principal after which a payment link will be activated. Once the fee is paid, the seat will be booked.

Despite high cut-offs this year, most of the seats have already been filled at the varsity. Several courses have been closed at the university, however, some top courses are still available, here is the list of top courses available in the fourth cut-off.

For DU admissions, it is critical that students know the process of counting cut-off for their respective courses. While the thumb rule in calculating the best of four is to include one language and any three highest-scoring marks of the candidate, however, the subject choices vary as per the subject one is applying for. Here is how to calculate the best of four based on the subject

