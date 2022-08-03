Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat

Citing “lack of required number of faculties and laboratories”, the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has reduced 4,775 seats across 38 institutes in the state for the academic session 2022-23.

Further, nine colleges are placed in the “no-admission zone”— these colleges cannot admit students for the academic session 2022-23 .

The move comes after an inspection was done by experts involved in the field of education in 280 affiliated institutions of GTU.

The inspection was conducted after the GTU called for an online self-disclosure from its 435 affiliated technical institutions in March this year, seeking information on its infrastructure including labs and faculty.

“Out of 280 institutes inspected by GTU, steps have been taken against 38 institutes, majorly self-financed. These institutes do not have required number of faculties and laboratories and in some institutes the post of director or principal has been vacant for the last three years… Thus, a total of 4,775 seats of 38 institutes have been reduced across faculties,” said GTU Vice Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth on Wednesday.

“The matter has also been reported to ACPC (Admission Committee for Professional Courses) by GTU. Apart from this, a total of nine colleges have been placed in the no-admission zone by the GTU, including 4 engineering colleges and five degree engineering colleges that have not met the standards of GTU in the academic inspection.”

As many as 1,295 seats that were reduced are in 15 institutes of proving Degree in Engineering, while 3300 are in 18 institutes of Engineering in Diploma.

A total of 60 seats were recuded in a college of Pharmacy and 60 seats each were reduced in a three MBA colleges and 1 college providing MCA.

The names of the colleges are placed in the “no-admission zone” are withheld at the moment owing to the option of appeal these institutes can exercise, stated GTU.

Sources revealed that the institutes under “no admission zone” have already suspended admissions since last two years.

However, The Indian Express has learnt that the engineering colleges placed under the “no-admission zone” include Gujarat Institute of Technical Studies in Sabarkantha, Sabar Institute of Technology for Girls in Sabarkantha, Aurum Institute of Technology in Rajkot, Sigma Engineering College in Bharuch and Om Institute of Technology in Panchmahal.

These were offering engineering courses in civil, mechanical, electrical, computer and IT.

Among the 38 institutes, the maximum number of seats were reduced in Engineering College Tuwa Godhra where seats in civil, mechanical and electrical engineering courses have been reduced by half from 120 to 60 each and another 30 seats were reduced in computer engineering.

In SS Agrawal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Navsari, 15 seats each were reduced across Electrical, Chemical, Mechanical, Computer and Civil engineering courses.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Shri Satsangi Saketdham Ram Ashram Group of Institutions in Mehsana is another engineering institute in which 180 seats were reduced in electrical, civil and mechanical branches.

Seats in information, mechanical and civil engineering branches at SPB Patel Engineering college in Mehsana too have been reduced by half — from 60 to 30 each.