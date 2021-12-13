scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

Over 46,000 Assam schools to be evaluated in two phases in April 2022

The first phase will be organised from April 5-7 and the second phase from April 20-22. The proposed exercise will cover 46,251 government, provincialised, and tea garden-managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
December 13, 2021 9:39:26 am
The Assam government will undertake a massive exercise, ‘Gunotsav', to evaluate over 46,000 schools. (Representational Photo)

The Assam government will undertake a massive exercise, ‘Gunotsav’, to evaluate over 46,000 schools covering more than 42 lakh students in two phases next year.

A meeting here on Sunday presided over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the detailed framework for the exercise, an official statement said.

It deliberated on the parameters for scholastic evaluation to be conducted under the initiative which will be done in two phases. The first phase will be organised from April 5-7 and the second phase from April 20-22, it said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |CBSE class 10 English paper receives backlash for alleged gender stereotyping; CBSE issues official statement

The proposed exercise will cover 46,251 government, provincialised, and tea garden-managed schools covering 42,51,524 students.

‘Gunotsav’ is an accountability framework for improving the quality of elementary education which includes learning outcomes of children along with co-scholastic activities and use of resources, including community participation.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, who is also the Chancellor of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, attended its fifth General Council Meeting here on Sunday and discussed the academic and administrative initiatives of the university, another official release said.

The General Council took several key decisions aiming at boosting the academic environment and bringing in a robust administrative mechanism.

Also Read |Tripura to appoint 1400 teachers, other staff in 100 govt-sponsored schools

It also discussed the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the curriculum of medical sciences in vernacular languages and entrusted vice-chancellor, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, to take the necessary initiative.

The chief minister emphasised the need for a permanent campus of the university to streamline its functioning. He also asked the university to focus on research that can be translated from ‘Lab to Field’ to benefit the common people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement