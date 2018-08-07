Over 45 per cent seats vacant in engineering colleges: HRD

“The actual enrolment in technical institutes is based on demand-supply situation which is attributed to the location of the institute, research and infrastructure facilities and placement opportunities,” Satya Pal Singh said. Representational Image “The actual enrolment in technical institutes is based on demand-supply situation which is attributed to the location of the institute, research and infrastructure facilities and placement opportunities,” Satya Pal Singh said. Representational Image

Over 45 per cent seats remained vacant in AICTE approved engineering colleges across the country in the last four years, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday. Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said 48.79 per cent seats remained vacant during 2014-15 academic session while the percentage of seats that remained vacant during 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19 was 47.68 per cent, 49.70 per cent and 49.30 per cent respectively.

“The actual enrolment in technical institutes is based on demand-supply situation which is attributed to the location of the institute, research and infrastructure facilities and placement opportunities,” Singh said. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had received 239 applications from engineering and technical institutes for closure out of which 51 institutes were granted letter of approval.

