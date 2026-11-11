Over 400 MBBS seats remain unoccupied after special stray vacancy round

The Supreme Court had directed the committee to conduct four rounds of counselling. However, to fill the remaining vacancies, MCC organised a fifth round.

By: Education Desk
1 min readNew DelhiNov 11, 2026 05:42 PM IST
MCC vacant seatsThe Supreme Court had directed the MCC to conduct four rounds of counselling, but the committee conducted a fifth round as well (Photo: AI Generated)

A total of 411 MBBS seats have remained vacant across medical colleges after the conclusion of the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2026 counselling, according to sources from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Out of the 948 seats included in the seat matrix for the special round, 537 seats were allotted to candidates, while the remaining 411 remained unoccupied after the round ended.

According to sources, the number of seats left unallotted this year is higher than last year, when around 60 to 70 MBBS seats remained vacant after the NEET UG counselling process.

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The Supreme Court had directed the committee to conduct four rounds of counselling. However, to fill the remaining vacancies, MCC organised a fifth round.

The special stray vacancy round was conducted by MCC to fill seats that remained unoccupied after the regular rounds of NEET UG 2026 medical counselling, providing a final opportunity to eligible candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses.

(With inputs from PTI)

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