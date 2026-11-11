Over 400 MBBS seats remain unoccupied after special stray vacancy round

A total of 411 MBBS seats have remained vacant across medical colleges after the conclusion of the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2026 counselling, according to sources from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Out of the 948 seats included in the seat matrix for the special round, 537 seats were allotted to candidates, while the remaining 411 remained unoccupied after the round ended.

According to sources, the number of seats left unallotted this year is higher than last year, when around 60 to 70 MBBS seats remained vacant after the NEET UG counselling process.

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