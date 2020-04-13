Over 3700 suggestions in 3 days for HRD’s ‘Bharat Padhe Online’

Teachers and students have been shit to online model of learning due to coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Getty Images) Teachers and students have been shit to online model of learning due to coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Getty Images)

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry ha received over 37000 suggestions on ways to improve online education in just three days. The entries are still open and for the ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign which seeks ideas on improving the ed-tech ecosystem in the country.

Those who have ideas and have not submitted it yet, can tweet with the hashtag #BharatPadheOnline and tag @HRDMinistry and @DrRPNishank or can submit the same via email at bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com. The applications will close on April 16.

The campaign aims to invite all the best brains in India to share suggestions/solutions directly with HRD Ministry to overcome constraints of online education while promoting the available digital education platforms.

Most of the school and higher education institutes have moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, teachers and students both have been struggling with the change. Students from economically weaker sections being the worst hit. As per report, over 75 per cent students reported severe impact on their education due to the COVID-19 crisis. About 90 per cent need hand-holding to make a shift towards online learning.

Meanwhile, the HRD ministry has made educational content available online through television sets as well. Further, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH have been providing these contents for free to TB sets.

