Over 3,700 govt school buildings in dilapidated condition: Rajasthan education minister

In addition, district collectors have approved repair works for 20,383 school buildings damaged due to floods or excessive rainfall under the State Disaster Response Fund, he said. (File)

As many as 3,768 government school buildings in Rajasthan have been identified as dilapidated, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar informed the assembly on Friday. The state government had conducted a survey of dilapidated schools in August 2025 after a part of a government school collapsed in Jhalawar district, claiming the lives of seven children.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma during Question Hour, the minister said a district-level survey conducted through district collectors found that 3,768 school buildings are in a dilapidated condition.

Out of these, 2,558 school buildings have been officially declared as dilapidated, while the remaining 1,210 are yet to be formally declared so, he said, adding that the process for demolition of such buildings is currently underway.