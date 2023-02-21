Over 36% students interested in Web Development, Python courses: Survey

As the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tech advancement ushers in, the demand for Web Development and Python courses has increased. A report by Internshala Trainings, skilling engine of career-tech platform Internshala, has shown that more than 36.12 per cent of students wanted to opt for an online certification course like Web Development and Python as it may help them secure better job opportunities and internships. Also, 28.38 per cent of students believed that the courses help them to enhance their skills.

The report shows that 10.69 per cent of students were interested in opting for the courses to acquire certificates. Other reasons that were a part of the motive behind pursuing such courses were to acquire the ability to build their industry-level real-world project, fulfil the demand of their college authorities, and more.

Interestingly, tier three cities recorded the highest interest to opt for Web Development and Python courses, i.e. 34.66 per cent, whereas, tier one and tier two cities recorded a figure of 30.14 per cent and 18.54 per cent, respectively.

The number of male candidates (more than 58.64 per cent) opting for these courses is more than the number of female candidates (41.36 per cent). As per the report, Rs 50,000 and Rs 7,200 was the highest and average monthly stipend, respectively, that was offered to the students who successfully completed the Web Development and Python courses and then landed an internship. The report also suggests that in the last two years, 15 per cent of students got job opportunities upon the completion of the courses.