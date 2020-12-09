Over 31,000 of 1.7 lakh SPPU students take backlog exams on Day 1

The backlog exams are being conducted for first to final year students from December 8 to 23.

As many as 31,239 students took the proctored online examinations for backlog subjects conducted by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration on Tuesday.

Before taking the exams, an online mock test was offered to students on December 3 to ensure there are no hiccups in the actual examinations.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examination and evaluation, claimed that there were no major complaints from students regarding the exam. The backlog exams are being conducted for first to final year students from December 8 to 23.

Students who wish to appear for improvement of their marks in a particular subject are also appearing for the Performance Improvement Examination, which will be conducted along with the backlog exams. The one-hour exam is in MCQ format with 60 questions.

This is the first online proctored exam where students are required to keep their front mobile or laptop camera turned on during the exams. Access to other browser tabs or windows would be closed and a student would get a maximum of 20 warnings.

3,000 marksheets to be revised

Meanwhile, even after publishing revised mark sheets for 6,000 students, the university continues to get complaints from students about the revision of marks. The examination department has now committed to publishing revised mark sheets for another 3,000 students.

“Of the nearly 6,000 revised mark sheets, only 2,500 were actually changed because they deserved it. We found that students had been marked absent, got zero or less marks. When we evaluated them, we only revised marks where cases were genuine. We have the digital footprints to prove that most students didn’t even log in for online exams. But since we continue to get complaints, we are re-evaluating them. We will now use the aggregate method to arrive at revised results for candidates who have complained about individual subjects – there are at least 3,000 such requests,” said Kakade.

