Over 3000 students interact with representatives of 20 Ireland universities at education fairs

More than 3,000 students and their parents interacted with representatives from 20 Irish higher education institutions at education fairs organised in fives cities of India.

“India has always invested in education with a strong sense of the ROI- which in simple terms means the career boost against their graduation. In this matter, Ireland has time and again proved its track record and has seen a notable growth of 86 pc in international student exports in Ireland,” Barry O’Driscoll, senior education adviser, Education in Ireland.

“The country also offers a buzzing, multicultural society where students will certainly find the highest of education standards and warmest of welcomes and is well known as being a safe,” he said. These education fairs were organised in Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Pune and Mumbai.

“A key advantage of studying in Ireland is that students can avail of up to two years ‘stay-back’ option after completing their course, at postgraduate level. This guarantees students the opportunity to remain in Ireland for a period of one year to seek employment in dynamic sectors such as ICT, biopharma, engineering, medical devices, food science and financial services,” Driscoll added.