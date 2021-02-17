Over 3000 children of migrants to return to JNVs, schools to offer bridge courses to fill in learning gap

As many as 3173 students who had migrated due to the Covid-19 have been traced and will soon return to their Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), the Ministry of Education informed in an official statement. “Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) with the support of Ministry of Education, MHA and state administration ensured safe return of 3173 migrated students of Class-IX,” read the statement.

As the JNVs across the country have been allowed to reopen, students are slowly returning to physical campuses. JNVs are residential schools and are re-opening amid strict precautions. The Ministry of Education has asked all JNVs to reopen in states which have given nod to the reopening of schools. At first, only classes 10 and 12 students are allowed to attend physical classes. Instructions regarding the rest of the classes will be released soon, as per the ministry.

For the students who will be returning to schools, JNVs will hold bridge courses. “406 JNVs have been reopened in states/UTs where permission to open residential schools have been given. Bridge courses and special classes are being carried out for the students to fill up the learning gaps. National pre-board exams have been completed for classes X and XII,” an official statement by the ministry stated.

For the rest of the students who have not joined physical classes yet, online classes are going on. The ministry claims that for students without proper devices, proper education is being ensured by providing study materials, AAC, and printed assignments.

Meanwhile, Vigyan Jyoti phase-II — a project in collaboration with the department of science and technology for the promotion of education for girl students in JNVs is being launched. Vigyan Jyoti Project (Phase I) is being implemented in 58 JNVs since December 2019. The same is extended to 42 more JNVs in the second phase. Additionally, 45 Malayalam, 106 Marathi, 94 Kannada and 69 Telugu language teachers of NVS have been trained as regional language teachers under NEP -2020 which suggests teaching in mother tongue to young kids.