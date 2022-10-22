scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Over 30 lakh govt officials to be trained in artificial intelligence by 2023: Jitendra Singh 

He said one must remain open to new developments in the science and technology sector and be always on a lookout for new science that can improve the work and outcomes.

govt officials, AI trainingDr Jitendra Singh said civil servants will soon use these techniques in day-to-day work and administration.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said more than 30 lakh central and state government officials will be trained and exposed to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and blockchain by 2023 for effective governance and service delivery at the grassroots.

He said there are 25 central training institutions, 33 state-level administrative training institutions and other civil service training institutions, besides Capacity Building Commission and the Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy (WITP) which will jointly achieve this noble mission.

Read |Rozgar Mela: Nearly 20,000 people to receive appointment letters under govt’s recruitment drive

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can detect frauds in GST and income tax returns, blockchain for securing records and certificates and data-driven decision making through use of analytics.

He said civil servants will soon use these techniques in day-to-day work and administration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

Singh said the Indian growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been driven largely by technology adoption in governance.

He said the use of Aadhaar for vaccine rollout and vaccine delivery through drones in difficult areas or the JAM trinity to link Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar cards of Indians to plug the leakage of government subsidies through Direct benefit Transfer (DBT) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are some of the examples of technology adoption.

The minister said this while delivering the valedictory address at a two-day workshop on “Emerging Technology for Good Governance” for heads of Central Training Institutions (CTIs) and State level Administrative Training Institutions (ATIs) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) here.

Advertisement
Also read |OBC, EWS certificate not necessary for seeking govt jobs in Rajasthan

He said one must remain open to new developments in the science and technology sector and be always on a lookout for new science that can improve the work and outcomes.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi has introduced innovation in governance and made it technology-driven.

He said it is rather evident that in times of uncertainty and changing governance issues, technology is and will be the go-to resource and emphasised that for a nation as big and diverse as India, the adoption of technology is rather mandatory to ensure far reach of governance.

Advertisement

Singh pointed out that the country and its citizens are evolving fast when it comes to technology education.

“Kids in schools are taught coding and robotics and with every wave of workforce the level of technology is only going higher,” he said.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:21:37 am
Next Story

Festive skincare: Minimise, reverse and prevent skin inflammation with these expert-approved tips

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement