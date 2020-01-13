JNVST results: Over 30 lakh appeared for Class 6 entrance exam, second phase on April 11

JNV Class 6 second phase examination will be held on April 11, 2020. Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/ Representational image JNV Class 6 second phase examination will be held on April 11, 2020. Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/ Representational image

JNVST results 2020: Over 30 lakh students appeared in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) class 6 selection test that was conducted on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Of the total 30,46,506 candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam, 46.19 per cent are female students. The JNVST was conducted for admission in 48,000 seats.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya will conduct the second phase examination on April 11, 2020 following which the results will be declared in May, said an official from the JNV exam cell.

“The results of the Class 6 entrance examination will be released in the month of May, like every year,” the official mentioned. Last year, the result was declared on May 26, 2019.

Once published, the students who had appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya, nvshq.org.

JNV class 6 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- nvshq.org

Step 2: Click on the JNVST 2020 result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. Besides the good score, the validity of the documents also matters during the selection of the student.

JNV class 6 result 2020: Documents needed

Age certificate

Caste certificate

Domicile certificate

Residential certificate

Online form

Eligibility certificate

School passing certificate

Physical fitness certificate

Migration certificate (school).

A total of 30,10,710 students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. There are around 626 JNV schools functioning all over the country.

