3.28 lakh Tamil Nadu teachers face job risk over TET, state seeks permanent exemption

According to officials, given the decreasing attention span among students, the education department wants to focus on interactive, innovative, and informal teaching methods. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the Assembly on Tuesday to “fully and permanently” exempt government teachers appointed before 23 August 2010 from clearing the mandatory TET to retain their positions.

Piloting the resolution, the Minister said approximately 3,28,701 government school teachers across the state will be affected by the Teacher Eligibility Test requirement as they face the risk of losing their job benefits or their positions if they do not pass the exam.

He highlighted that many teachers have put in 15 to 20 years of service without interruption, and making these experienced educators pass a new exam now is viewed as a threat to their job security and livelihoods.